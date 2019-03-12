Coalinga High School security guard arrested, charged with molesting student

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Coalinga Huron Unified School District employee is in custody for molesting a student, according to Coalinga Police.Officials say 30-year-old Adolfo Sandoval had developed an inappropriate relationship with a female student over the last month. Sandoval and the student had exchanged text messages with one another.Investigators arrested Sandoval Tuesday during a traffic stop without incident.He is being held in the Coalinga Police Department and will be transferred to the Fresno County Jail.The superintendent of Coalinga Huron Unified released the following statement regarding the incident: