Coalinga High School security guard arrested, charged with molesting student

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Coalinga Huron Unified School District employee is in custody for molesting a student, according to Coalinga Police.
Officials say 30-year-old Adolfo Sandoval had developed an inappropriate relationship with a female student over the last month. Sandoval and the student had exchanged text messages with one another.
Investigators arrested Sandoval Tuesday during a traffic stop without incident.
He is being held in the Coalinga Police Department and will be transferred to the Fresno County Jail.
The superintendent of Coalinga Huron Unified released the following statement regarding the incident:
On March 12, 2019, Coalinga-Huron Unified School District learned of the arrest of a District employee, Mr. Adolfo Sandoval, by the Coalinga Police Department. It is the District's understanding the arrest stems from charges regarding Mr. Sandoval's allegedly inappropriate conduct related to minors, including District students. When notified of the allegations, the District immediately placed Mr. Sandoval on an administrative leave of absence on March 8, 2019 pending the conclusion of an investigation.
The District is committed to the safety and well-being of all of our students. All District staff receives regular training and guidance regarding the importance of maintaining appropriate relationships with students. The District encourages both students and staff to immediately report any perceived misconduct.
Mr. Sandoval is employed by the District as a Security Guard at Coalinga High School. The District takes these allegations against Mr. Sandoval very seriously and will fully cooperate and work with law enforcement and the Fresno County District Attorney's office on this matter.
Our students' safety and well-being remain our highest priority. The District remains committed to ensuring that every child in our District is able to learn and thrive in a healthy, safe environment. To that end, the District encourages all individuals who may have additional information regarding this matter to immediately report it to the District and the Coalinga Police Department.
If you have such information, please call the District's Superintendent, Lori Villanueva at (559) 935-7500.
We ask that any media coverage be thoughtful and mindful of our students and our community.
Lori L. Villanueva,
Superintendent
