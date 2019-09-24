crime

Coalinga man arrested after stabbing his mom in the head, police say

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is being treated at the hospital after police say she was stabbed in the head by her son.

It happened right around 11 p.m. Monday at a home on Folsom and Walnut.

Police say the suspect had barricaded himself inside the home and they had to break a back window to get the woman out.

Officers were eventually able to talk the suspect into giving himself up.

It's not yet known what may have motivated the attack but authorities say the suspect is mentally unstable.

The condition of the victim has not yet been released.
