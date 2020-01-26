Coalinga man arrested, linked to liquor store burglary

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Coalinga man is in jail after he was linked to a burglary at a local liquor store.

Surveillance video shows two men enter the store through the front doors.

Both were able to use clothing to hide their faces.

The suspects fled the scene after taking a large supply of California lottery tickets.

Officers were able to identify 24-year-old Oscar Garcia as one of the suspects.

The other suspect is still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coalinga Police Department.
