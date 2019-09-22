Coalinga man stabbed in alley, police searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Coalinga Police are searching for the suspect who stabbed a man in an alley on Saturday night.Officers found 48-year-old Frank Porraz with a stab wound in his abdomen on East Ivy Street at around 8:15 p.m.Porraz told police he was attacked by an unknown man in the alley, but surveillance footage viewed by officers didn't match his statement. He was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coalinga Police Department.