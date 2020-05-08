Coronavirus

Coalinga movie theater reopens today, despite state stay-at-home order

Among the businesses reopening on Friday is the movie theater, but there will be many new safety measures in place.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thursday night, Coalinga declared all of the businesses in the city 'essential', in defiance of California Gov. Gavin Newsom's emergency 'shelter in place' order.

Among those businesses reopening to the public on Friday is the movie theater, but there will be many new safety measures in place.

Reel Time Entertainment says there will only be 15 people allowed into the theater during each show instead of the normal 158-person capacity.

For every open row of seats, there will be two empty rows between... allowing for at least 10 feet of clearance between customers.

The managers say all employees will have their temperatures taken before they start working. Clear face guards have also been installed at the front counter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscoalingabusinesscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Superfine Pizza offers 20 percent off with #BeLocalish promo code
'Disney Family Singalong' returns to ABC for Mother's Day
See who's performing in the next 'Disney Family Singalong' on ABC
Michael Bublé's Fresno concert rescheduled for February 2021
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California's Hispanic community hardest hit by COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Unemployment rate rises to nearly 15%, highest since Depression
Coalinga declares all its businesses 'essential'
Gov. Newsom details rules for businesses opening in CA today
Woman searching for rightful owner of lost tribute to Fresno Navy pilot
Fresno donors raise over $1 million for local non-profits
Show More
Michael Bublé's Fresno concert rescheduled for February 2021
Arrests made in shooting death of black man jogging in Georgia
Domestic violence suspect arrested after standoff in Oakhurst
Your next PG&E bill will be lowered, thanks to an early climate rebate
Clovis farmer's market starts tonight, but there's some changes
More TOP STORIES News