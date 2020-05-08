Coalinga movie theater reopens today, despite state stay-at-home order

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thursday night, Coalinga declared all of the businesses in the city 'essential', in defiance of California Gov. Gavin Newsom's emergency 'shelter in place' order.Among those businesses reopening to the public on Friday is the movie theater, but there will be many new safety measures in place.Reel Time Entertainment says there will only be 15 people allowed into the theater during each show instead of the normal 158-person capacity.For every open row of seats, there will be two empty rows between... allowing for at least 10 feet of clearance between customers.The managers say all employees will have their temperatures taken before they start working. Clear face guards have also been installed at the front counter.