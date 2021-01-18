Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Coalinga Police Department is asking the public's help in finding the suspect who is believed to be involved in an attempted homicide.

Police say 20-year-old Rafael Vargas is accused of stabbing the mother of his child after an argument.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim bleeding from the back of her head.

They say Vargas used a steak knife and stabbed her several times in the back of her head.

He was last seen running from the location and is still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coalinga Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coalingaattempted murderstabbing
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News