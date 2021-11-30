Coalinga police chief retiring after 26 years of service

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Coalinga's police chief has announced his retirement after 26 years of service.Darren Blevins started his long career in the department as a reserve officer in 1995.He moved up the ranks and became the chief of police in 2019.The department says he and his wife are now moving to Texas and building their dream house.However, Blevins says he will always call Coalinga home.This Saturday, the police chief will be honored during the city's annual Christmas Parade.