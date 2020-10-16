Coalinga police officer attacked by suspect's dog, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Coalinga police officer was injured after being attacked by a dog on Thursday.

Officials say officers responded to a house on Glenn Avenue near Third Street to talk to a man about a disturbance that occurred earlier in the evening.

As the police walked up to the house, the suspect's dog broke through the fence and attacked one of the officers.

Officials say a second officer had to fire his gun to stop the dog. It was injured, but it ran off and has not yet been found.

The hurt officer suffered moderate injuries to his hand that will require stitches.

It's unclear if police arrested the suspect.
