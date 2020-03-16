More than 2,000 customers without power in eastern, western parts of Valley, utilities say

PG&E says more than 1,300 of their customers lost power in the Coalinga area just before 6:00 am.
Crews were sent to assess the cause of the outage. PG&E says power is expected to be restored by 9:00 am.
Southern California Edison also reported an outage near Shaver Lake and Camp Edison, affecting more than 700 of its customers.
The outage was reported around 6:00 a.m. and is expected to be restored at 9:30 am.
The cause of the outages is unknown at this time, but a storm has moved in from the west, causing rain and winds. Track weather conditions here.
