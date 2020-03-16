power outage

More than 2,000 customers without power in eastern, western parts of Valley, utilities say

PG&E says more than 1,300 of their customers lost power in the Coalinga area just before 6:00 am.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several hundred utility customers are without power in the eastern and western parts of the Valley on Monday morning, Pacific Gas and Electric and Southern California Edison reported.

Crews were sent to assess the cause of the outage. PG&E says power is expected to be restored by 9:00 am.

Southern California Edison also reported an outage near Shaver Lake and Camp Edison, affecting more than 700 of its customers.

The outage was reported around 6:00 a.m. and is expected to be restored at 9:30 am.

The cause of the outages is unknown at this time, but a storm has moved in from the west, causing rain and winds. Track weather conditions here.

More TOP STORIES News