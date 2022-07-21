Meeting held to discuss safety at Coalinga schools

Parents, teachers and Coalinga city council members came together to discuss safety at schools in the district.

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Parents, teachers and Coalinga city council members came together to discuss safety at schools in the district.

A special city council meeting took place Wednesday night in Coalinga.

One by one, community members shared their concerns about the possibility of schools facing an active shooter situation and how the city and district would handle that type of emergency.

"I would've hoped that we would've had a coming together for the parents of Coalinga," a parent said during the meeting. "Letting us know what the city's committing to, what the district's committing to, that as parents, we know what to expect."

If you missed the meeting, you can watch it online by visiting the city of Coalinga's YouTube page.