Man shot and killed in Corcoran

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kings County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide in Corcoran.Deputies say the deadly shooting happened near Highway 43 and Orange -- just before 2 am Sunday.They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene -- and he later died from his injuries.Deputies haven't been able to release much information at this point -- as they say the investigation is just getting started.No arrests have been made as of this morning.