FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kings County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide in Corcoran.
Deputies say the deadly shooting happened near Highway 43 and Orange -- just before 2 am Sunday.
They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene -- and he later died from his injuries.
Deputies haven't been able to release much information at this point -- as they say the investigation is just getting started.
No arrests have been made as of this morning.
EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.
Man shot and killed in Corcoran
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News