Deputies investigating shooting involving Coalinga police officer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting involving a Coalinga police officer.

It happened around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon near Saltbrush Avenue and Coyote Springs Road.

Officers originally responded for a vehicle stop before shots were fired.

It's unclear whether anyone was actually injured or shot.