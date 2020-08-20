Woman injured by metal shards when someone opens fire on Coalinga house

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was injured by metal fragments after shots were fired at a home in Coalinga on Thursday morning.Coalinga police say someone opened fire at a house on Madison Street around 8:30 a.m.Officers say bullets hit a metal door frame, causing fragments to ricochet and hit a woman as she was opening the door. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.Investigators believe the shooting was in retaliation to another shooting that occurred in the area.Anyone with information is asked to call the Coalinga Police Department.