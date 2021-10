COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Coalinga police officers are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting last week.The shooting happened Friday before 8 pm near Hoover and Pine Streets.Officers found the teen had been shot in the face.Police said the boy was alert when he was taken to a Fresno hospital in critical but stable condition.Investigators believe the shooting is gang-related. They have not released a suspect description.Anyone with information is asked to call the Coalinga Police Department.