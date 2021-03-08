COVID-19 vaccine

Coalinga completes first COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic in city

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The wait is finally over for 77-year-old Coalinga resident Dennis Hames.

Sunday, he was able to get his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in his hometown.

"We have been waiting some time, so I'm glad to get this done today," he said.

Hames says the shot will also keep his wife safe.

"It's something that will protect my family, especially my wife," he said. "She has had health issues and we've been trying to get this done for her, so today is the day."

This one-day mass vaccination clinic coordinated by Rite Aid is the first of its kind in Coalinga.

All day long, people lined up outside the pharmacy for a chance to get the shot.

City officials say the goal was to vaccinate as many people who were eligible as possible.

"Everybody that wants it should have access to it and that's what we want to do," says Councilman Ray Singleton.

Councilman Adam Adkisson says it's been challenging for many residents to get the shot.

Only two medical facilities in the city have gotten very limited doses of the vaccine.

The other option is driving several miles out of town to another clinic.

"It is nice to have it here because our residents are driving two to two and a half hours to go to Fresno to try and get the vaccine," Adkisson said. "Roundtrip, that is a lot for residents out here in Coalinga."

City officials say they're currently working on bringing more vaccination clinics to Coalinga. They're also working to secure transportation so residents can go to clinics in other cities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoalingacovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
VP Harris, Michael B. Jordan kick off NBA All-Star coverage with vaccine talk
Congressman Jim Costa visits COVID vaccine clinic in NE Fresno
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama gets vaccine shot
Royal Caribbean plans first fully vaccinated cruises
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Authorities searching for at-risk missing boy in Kings County
Teenager shot in the leg in central Fresno, police say
Local businesses able to have liquor license renewal fees waived
Man shot and killed at apartment in east central Fresno, police say
Fresno Street Eats celebrates International Women's Day
Volunteers serve homeless in Downtown Fresno
Stimulus bill moves to House this week after Senate passage
Show More
Garage fire quickly contained at apartment in northeast Fresno
Man shot and killed at hotel in west central Fresno, police say
Congressman Jim Costa visits COVID vaccine clinic in NE Fresno
Car crashes into fence of church in Downtown Fresno
Ohio college student in critical condition after alleged hazing incident
More TOP STORIES News