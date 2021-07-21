water

Coalinga residents could face fines if they don't conserve water

On July 1, the Coalinga City Council adopted a new resolution proclaiming a water conservation emergency.
COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents in Coalinga could see fines added to their water bills if they fail to conserve.

The order allows the city to add emergency drought charges for the next three billing cycles in July, August and September.

To avoid the fines, homeowners are asked to use 30% less water. Landscape water users must also conserve 30%, and all commercial and industrial users are asked to conserve 20%.

The resolution comes as California continues to see worsening drought conditions across the state.

Earlier this month, Gov. Gavin Newsom asked Californians to voluntarily cut back their water usage by 15% and declared a drought emergency in 50 of the state's 58 counties.

