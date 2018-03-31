Coarsegold residents speaking out after man shot at his mother and killed her boyfriend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3287943" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Madera County sheriffs closed the Coarsegold Mountain Community Friday night after two people were shot.

Madera County sheriff's deputies say they believe 25-year-old Jacob Burdett is the man responsible."We are just all wondering what really happened, what really is behind all of it," said Coarsegold Diane Boland.Many residents like Boland, who did not want to show her face have many questions after Burdett shot his mother and killed her boyfriend in Coarsegold Friday night."Never, never heard of anything like this, no, this is very shocking for our community," said Boland.Madera County sheriff's deputies say it all started with a road rage incident between people in two different vehicles driving on Little John Road.It reached its boiling point in front of Burdett's home."The leading vehicle stopped at a residence. There was an altercation involving two of the occupants of the vehicle as well as a male from the residence," said Madera County Sheriff's PIO Kayla Serratto.Deputies say Burdett exited the home and shot at his mother and her boyfriend, killing him. The news left Boland stunned."I know this can't be Coarsegold, they're not talking about Coarsegold and then you immediately worry that it is a friend or a neighbor because we all know each other," said Boland.Burdett was arrested and booked into the Madera County Jail on one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.The sheriffs say the shooting may have stemmed from a family dispute. Boland says now her community must heal."I do have a message for that family, our hearts are breaking for you and you are in our prayers," said Boland.