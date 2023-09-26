A former marine who pleaded guilty to the murder of a teenage girl in Madera County has been sentenced.

Former marine sentenced for murder of girl in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former marine who pleaded guilty to the murder of a teenage girl in Madera County has been sentenced.

Codi Slayton will serve the next 15 years in prison.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

He was accused of murdering 16-year-old Josephine Jimenez back in 2019.

She was missing for 10 days before her body was found in a field.

Deputies say Slayton used social media to communicate with Jimenez and other young girls across California.