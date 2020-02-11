Health & Fitness

Drinking coffee habitually linked to stronger bones in new study

There's plenty of speculation about the health risks and benefits of drinking coffee.

A study by the Cleveland Clinic found the caffeinated beverage many of us rely on to start our day, may actually be beneficial for our bones.

Researchers studied 564 people and found that habitual coffee drinkers had a high bone mineral density than non-coffee drinkers. The measurement reflects the strength of a person's bones.

This information may be encouraging news to java enthusiasts, but doctors say it is important to consider the small size of this study.
