cold case

Cold case solved: DNA match helps police identify attacker who killed Eve Wilkowitz in 1980

Wilkowitz was attacked as she walked home from a train station in Bay Shore, New York, on March 22, 1980.
EMBED <>More Videos

Cold case homicide solved 42 years later

BAY SHORE, N.Y. -- A DNA match helped police solve the murder of a 20-year-old woman who was killed in 1980, authorities in New York announced Wednesday.

Prosecutors in Suffolk County on Long Island said Herbert Rice, who died of cancer in 1991, was the attacker who killed Eve Wilkowitz in 1980 after raping and strangling her.

"We've solved the 42-year-old homicide case of Eve Wilkowitz," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said at a news conference. "This was a study in persistence, in determination to work the case no matter what."

Wilkowitz, who worked as a secretary in Manhattan, was attacked as she walked home from a train station in Bay Shore on March 22, 1980. Her body was found three days later.

MORE: Pennsylvania State Police solve 1964 rape, murder of 9-year-old; ID killer
EMBED More News Videos

DNA and a 20-year-old genealogy expert helped state police identify the man who abducted, raped and murdered a young girl nearly six decades ago.



Suffolk County police and prosecutors said advances in genetic genealogy pointed to Rice, who was 29 years old at the time of the killing and was living with his mother near where the body was found.

An official who spoke on condition of anonymity told Newsday that the break came when police discovered Rice's son's DNA on a public genealogical website.

The son voluntarily gave a DNA sample to police, the official told the newspaper, which helped confirm Rice's identity as the attacker. Officials have not identified the son who provided the DNA sample.

Authorities then exhumed Rice's body and genetic analysis of his DNA found it matched semen found on Wilkowitz's body, officials said.

SEE ALSO: How the 'Golden State Killer,' a serial rapist, murderer, evaded capture for decades
EMBED More News Videos

The first crime committed by the East Area Rapist occurred in mid-1976 in the Sacramento area. Over the next decade, more than 45 women were raped and 12 people were murdered by the man later called the Golden State Killer.



Genetic genealogy has been used to solve numerous crimes in recent years, most notably in the case of so-called Golden State Killer Joseph James DeAngelo in 2018. DeAngelo pleaded guilty to a series of rapes and murders in 2020 and is serving a life sentence without parole.

But critics including the American Civil Liberties Union say broad genetic searches may violate suspects' constitutional rights.

A poll conducted in 2018 by The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that most Americans do not support unrestricted access to genetic data by law enforcement. Half of those polled said such data should be shared with law enforcement only with the consent of the person tested. Thirteen percent said law enforcement should not use that information at all, while about 30% said it should be shared without consent.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkmurderhomicide investigationhomicidecold case
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COLD CASE
Kristin Smart murder trial will move out of San Luis Obispo County
'Little Miss Nobody' identified 62 years after remains found in desert
DNA from bite mark leads to arrest in 1994 killing of CA woman
Reward offered by Gov. Newsom to help solve murder of Fresno mother
TOP STORIES
Deputies exchange gunfire with robbery suspects in Tulare County
Innocent woman dies after being hit by car being chased by Sanger PD
Biden planning to tap oil reserve to control gas prices
Lawmaker calls for audit after CA 'loses' billions of gallons of water
Biden to mark Transgender Day of Visibility with new actions
Bill focused on catalytic converter thefts heads to CA Assembly
Police ID man shot, killed after attacking Fresno police detective
Show More
Street vendor robbed at gunpoint in Tulare, deputies say
McDonald's liability lawsuit: Metal in Oakhurst biscuits & gravy
Teen who died at FL park was turned away from other rides: cousin
Betty White's Carmel-by-the-Sea home lists for $7.9 million
Ukrainian president says defense is at a 'turning point'
More TOP STORIES News