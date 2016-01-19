Cold weather tightens grip on New York

EMBED <>More Videos

Cold weather tightens grip on New York

Related topics:
weathernew york citycoldweather
TOP STORIES
Police arrest 21-year-old for Fresno double homicide
Jury sides with Depp on lawsuit, Heard on counterclaim
Hinckley to get full freedom 41 years after shooting President Reagan
Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Merced County
Stabbing victim hospitalized in Exeter, police investigating
Driver hits power pole, causing outage in central Fresno
Man hospitalized after shooting at north Fresno motel
Show More
$8/gallon: Los Angeles station charges eye-popping gas prices
Fire damages furniture store in central Fresno
Texas DPS says teacher closed propped-open door before attack
1 hospitalized due to vegetation fire in Fresno County, officials say
Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after Fresno crash
More TOP STORIES News