Colin Farrell, 'The Banshees Of Inesherin' Winners with New York Film Critics Circle

LOS ANGELES -- Let the Oscars speculation begin!

Colin Farrell and "The Banshees of Inesherin" are getting some love from the New York Film Critics Circle. The acclaimed movie awards voting committee named its best movie performances of the year Friday. "Banshees" won best Screenplay and Colin Farrell won Best Actor. Farrell's win was for his work in "Banshees" as well as "After Yang."

Other winners include "Tár" for Best Picture, Cate Blanchett for Best Actress in "Tár," Ke Huy Quan for Best Supporting Actor in "Everything Everywhere All At Once," Keke Palmer for Best Supporting Actress in "Nope" and "Top Gun: Maverick" for Best Cinematography.

The New York Film Critics Circle is made up of 50 journalists and has been a key indicator when it comes to Academy Awards nominations. Last year, the group picked "Drive My Car" as its best picture. That film went on to receive a Best Picture nomination and won Best International Feature Film at the Oscars.

Oscar nominations will be announced January 24, 2023 and the 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air March 12, 2023 on ABC.