colin kaepernick

All-black Colin Kaepernick jersey sold out in less than 1 minute, Nike says

An all-black Colin Kaepernick jersey sold out in less than a minute Thursday.

Nike released the number seven jersey to commemorate four years since the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback took a knee to peacefully protest against systemic racism and social injustice during the national anthem.

According to Nike, the Icon 2.0 jersey went on sale Thursday morning and sold out in less than a minute.



It initially sold for $150, but there are now several listed on eBay for much more.

This is not the first time Nike's Kaepernick apparel has quickly sold out.

The Icon 1.0 jersey was released last year and Kaepernick said it sold out in approximately 10 hours.



RELATED:
Colin Kaepernick returns to Madden for first time since 2016
EMBED More News Videos

Former San Francisco 49ers star Colin Kaepernick is returning to Madden.


Colin Kaepernick, Disney announce partnership deal
EMBED More News Videos

In Sept. 2018, it was announced that Colin Kaepernick would be one of the faces of a new Nike advertising campaign commemorating the brand's 30th anniversary of the "Just Do It" motto.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingblack lives mattercolin kaepernicknflnikefootballu.s. & worldsports
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COLIN KAEPERNICK
Several NFL players kneel during national anthem as season begins
Kaepernick returns to Madden for first time since 2016
Fauci, Kaepernick to receive Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award
Colin Kaepernick, Disney announce partnership deal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News