Arts & Entertainment

Lori Loughlin reportedly hires 'prison consultant' ahead of sentencing in college admissions scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin has reportedly hired a "prison consultant" to help her get ready for the possibility of time behind bars if she's sentenced in the college admissions scandal.

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 to an admissions consultant to help her daughters get into USC.

People magazine says the 55-year-old actress is trying to consider every contingency ahead of her day in court, including hiring a "prison consultant" to tell her what life may be like if she's convicted and sentenced to prison.

Loughlin has pleaded not guilty to a slew of charges.

She faces up to 45 years behind bars if she is convicted.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcrimeeducationcollegescamprisonusc
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News