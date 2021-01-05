covid-19

Boston University Terriers, Holy Cross Crusaders to both wear masks during Tuesday's basketball game

SAN FRANCISCO -- Basketball players for Boston University and Holy Cross will wear masks on the court during Tuesday's match.

According to our sister network, ESPN, it will be the first men's college basketball game of the season in which both teams wear masks.

Boston University requires players to wear masks on campus and the Tuesday's match will be held on BU's campus.

Wearing masks can help stop the spread of COVID-19, but only when worn correctly over the nose and mouth.

During Monday's match on Holy Cross' campus, BU players wore masks but it appears several players had their noses exposed.

Tuesay's game begins at 11 a.m. PST. It will air on ESPN+.

