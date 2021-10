List of local athletes to watch this D-1 college football season

Mac Dalena, sophomore wide receiver (San Joaquin Memorial)

Arron Mosby, senior defensive end (Sanger)

Emoryie Edwards, junior wide receiver (Tulare Union)

Jalen Cropper, junior wide receiver (Buchanan)

Kosi Agina, sophomore defensive back (Sanger)

Josh Kelly, sophomore wide receiver (San Joaquin Memorial)

Rodney Wright III, sophomore wide receiver (Clovis West)

Randy Jordan, junior defensive back (Tulare Union)

LJ Early, senior defensive back (Tulare Western)

Jevon Bigelow, junior running back (Central)

Sherwin King Jr., junior linebacker (Sunnyside)

Jason Diaz Jr., senior defensive back (Clovis West)

Tyler Mello, sophomore linebacker (Hanford)

Cam Lamanuzzi, senior linebacker (Bullard, Fresno CC)

Tanner Blount, sophomore linebacker (Buchanan)

Jake Boust, junior tight end (Sanger, Fresno CC)

Jared Torres, junior tight end (El Diamante)

David Perales, senior defensive end (Merced)

McKenzie Barnes, junior cornerback (Edison)

Thor Rodoni, 6th year long snapper (Pacheco)

DJ Schramm, RS junior middle linebacker (Clovis West)

Jeremiah Hunter, sophomore wide receiver (Central)

Trey Paster, sophomore linebacker (Buhach Colony)

Ricky Correia, sophomore offensive lineman (Central)

Dirk Nelson, sophomore offensive line (Central Valley Christian)

Steven Scheidt, sophomore linebacker (Buchanan, Fresno CC)

Kendall Milton, sophomore running back (Buchanan)

Gene Pryor, RS senior offensive line (Mt. Whitney, COS)

Adrian Martinez, junior quarterback (Clovis West)

Tory Horton, sophomore wide receiver (Washington Union)

Xavier Haley, freshman defensive back (Tulare Union)

Blake Wells, RS senior tight end (Buchanan, COS)

Caleb Kelly, RS senior linebacker (Clovis West)

Steve Stephens IV, sophomore safety (Edison)

Keanu Williams, freshman defensive lineman (Clovis)

Dezjohn Malone, RS freshman safety (Edison)

Noah Wright, senior defensive lineman (Lemoore, COS)

Sam Olsen, sophomore tight end (Redwood)

Marcel Sanders, freshman defensive end (Clovis West)

Tobin Phillips, sophomore defensive lineman (San Joaquin Memorial)

Matthew Merritt, sophomore defensive end (Buchanan)

Blake Baldwin, freshman linebacker (Clovis East)

Xavier Worthy, freshman WR (Central)

LJ Wallace, junior safety (Buhach Colony)

Kazmeir Allen, RS junior running back (Tulare Union)

Charles Williams, senior running back (Bullard)

Andrew Vorhees, RS senior offensive lineman (Kingsburg)

Tyrone Young-Smith, senior wide receiver (Edison)

Jalen McMillan, freshman wide receiver (San Joaquin Memorial)

Konnor Gomness, RS sophomore offensive lineman (San Joaquin Memorial)

Sean Chambers, sophomore quarterback (Kerman)

Mathew Posas, RS freshman cornerback (Madera South)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After a handful of Week 0 games, this weekend, college football returns across the country. Here is the list of all the local Central Valley athletes playing on Division-1 college football teams:Did we miss anyone? What are you most looking forward to in the upcoming season? Let us know by sending an email to stephen.m.hicks@abc.com or a message on Twitter @StephenABC30