List of local athletes to watch this D-1 college football season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After a handful of Week 0 games, this weekend, college football returns across the country. Here is the list of all the local Central Valley athletes playing on Division-1 college football teams:FRESNO STATEMac Dalena, sophomore wide receiver (San Joaquin Memorial)Arron Mosby, senior defensive end (Sanger)Emoryie Edwards, junior wide receiver (Tulare Union)Jalen Cropper, junior wide receiver (Buchanan)Kosi Agina, sophomore defensive back (Sanger)Josh Kelly, sophomore wide receiver (San Joaquin Memorial)Rodney Wright III, sophomore wide receiver (Clovis West)Randy Jordan, junior defensive back (Tulare Union)LJ Early, senior defensive back (Tulare Western)Jevon Bigelow, junior running back (Central)Sherwin King Jr., junior linebacker (Sunnyside)Jason Diaz Jr., senior defensive back (Clovis West)Tyler Mello, sophomore linebacker (Hanford)Cam Lamanuzzi, senior linebacker (Bullard, Fresno CC)Tanner Blount, sophomore linebacker (Buchanan)Jake Boust, junior tight end (Sanger, Fresno CC)Jared Torres, junior tight end (El Diamante)David Perales, senior defensive end (Merced)ARIZONAMcKenzie Barnes, junior cornerback (Edison)BAYLORThor Rodoni, 6th year long snapper (Pacheco)BOISE STATEDJ Schramm, RS junior middle linebacker (Clovis West)CALIFORNIAJeremiah Hunter, sophomore wide receiver (Central)Trey Paster, sophomore linebacker (Buhach Colony)Ricky Correia, sophomore offensive lineman (Central)COLORADO STATEDirk Nelson, sophomore offensive line (Central Valley Christian)EASTERN MICHIGANSteven Scheidt, sophomore linebacker (Buchanan, Fresno CC)GEORGIAKendall Milton, sophomore running back (Buchanan)HAWAIIGene Pryor, RS senior offensive line (Mt. Whitney, COS)NEBRASKAAdrian Martinez, junior quarterback (Clovis West)NEVADATory Horton, sophomore wide receiver (Washington Union)NEW MEXICOXavier Haley, freshman defensive back (Tulare Union)Blake Wells, RS senior tight end (Buchanan, COS)OKLAHOMACaleb Kelly, RS senior linebacker (Clovis West)OREGONSteve Stephens IV, sophomore safety (Edison)Keanu Williams, freshman defensive lineman (Clovis)SAN DIEGO STATEDezjohn Malone, RS freshman safety (Edison)SAN JOSE STATENoah Wright, senior defensive lineman (Lemoore, COS)Sam Olsen, sophomore tight end (Redwood)Marcel Sanders, freshman defensive end (Clovis West)STANFORDTobin Phillips, sophomore defensive lineman (San Joaquin Memorial)Matthew Merritt, sophomore defensive end (Buchanan)TCUBlake Baldwin, freshman linebacker (Clovis East)TEXASXavier Worthy, freshman WR (Central)TULSALJ Wallace, junior safety (Buhach Colony)UCLAKazmeir Allen, RS junior running back (Tulare Union)UNLVCharles Williams, senior running back (Bullard)USCAndrew Vorhees, RS senior offensive lineman (Kingsburg)UTAHTyrone Young-Smith, senior wide receiver (Edison)WASHINGTONJalen McMillan, freshman wide receiver (San Joaquin Memorial)WASHINGTON STATEKonnor Gomness, RS sophomore offensive lineman (San Joaquin Memorial)WYOMINGSean Chambers, sophomore quarterback (Kerman)Mathew Posas, RS freshman cornerback (Madera South)
Did we miss anyone? What are you most looking forward to in the upcoming season? Let us know by sending an email to stephen.m.hicks@abc.com or a message on Twitter @StephenABC30
