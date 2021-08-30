college football

List of local athletes to watch this D-1 college football season

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After a handful of Week 0 games, this weekend, college football returns across the country. Here is the list of all the local Central Valley athletes playing on Division-1 college football teams:

FRESNO STATE
  • Mac Dalena, sophomore wide receiver (San Joaquin Memorial)
  • Arron Mosby, senior defensive end (Sanger)
  • Emoryie Edwards, junior wide receiver (Tulare Union)
  • Jalen Cropper, junior wide receiver (Buchanan)
  • Kosi Agina, sophomore defensive back (Sanger)
  • Josh Kelly, sophomore wide receiver (San Joaquin Memorial)
  • Rodney Wright III, sophomore wide receiver (Clovis West)
  • Randy Jordan, junior defensive back (Tulare Union)
  • LJ Early, senior defensive back (Tulare Western)
  • Jevon Bigelow, junior running back (Central)
  • Sherwin King Jr., junior linebacker (Sunnyside)
  • Jason Diaz Jr., senior defensive back (Clovis West)
  • Tyler Mello, sophomore linebacker (Hanford)
  • Cam Lamanuzzi, senior linebacker (Bullard, Fresno CC)
  • Tanner Blount, sophomore linebacker (Buchanan)
  • Jake Boust, junior tight end (Sanger, Fresno CC)
  • Jared Torres, junior tight end (El Diamante)
  • David Perales, senior defensive end (Merced)

    • ARIZONA
  • McKenzie Barnes, junior cornerback (Edison)

    • BAYLOR
  • Thor Rodoni, 6th year long snapper (Pacheco)

    • BOISE STATE
  • DJ Schramm, RS junior middle linebacker (Clovis West)

    • CALIFORNIA
  • Jeremiah Hunter, sophomore wide receiver (Central)
  • Trey Paster, sophomore linebacker (Buhach Colony)
  • Ricky Correia, sophomore offensive lineman (Central)

    • COLORADO STATE
  • Dirk Nelson, sophomore offensive line (Central Valley Christian)

    • EASTERN MICHIGAN
  • Steven Scheidt, sophomore linebacker (Buchanan, Fresno CC)

    • GEORGIA
  • Kendall Milton, sophomore running back (Buchanan)

    • HAWAII
  • Gene Pryor, RS senior offensive line (Mt. Whitney, COS)

    • NEBRASKA
  • Adrian Martinez, junior quarterback (Clovis West)


    • NEVADA
  • Tory Horton, sophomore wide receiver (Washington Union)

    • NEW MEXICO
  • Xavier Haley, freshman defensive back (Tulare Union)
  • Blake Wells, RS senior tight end (Buchanan, COS)

    • OKLAHOMA
  • Caleb Kelly, RS senior linebacker (Clovis West)

    • OREGON
  • Steve Stephens IV, sophomore safety (Edison)

  • Keanu Williams, freshman defensive lineman (Clovis)

    • SAN DIEGO STATE
  • Dezjohn Malone, RS freshman safety (Edison)

    • SAN JOSE STATE
  • Noah Wright, senior defensive lineman (Lemoore, COS)
  • Sam Olsen, sophomore tight end (Redwood)
  • Marcel Sanders, freshman defensive end (Clovis West)

    • STANFORD
  • Tobin Phillips, sophomore defensive lineman (San Joaquin Memorial)
  • Matthew Merritt, sophomore defensive end (Buchanan)

    • TCU
  • Blake Baldwin, freshman linebacker (Clovis East)

    • TEXAS
  • Xavier Worthy, freshman WR (Central)


    • TULSA
  • LJ Wallace, junior safety (Buhach Colony)

    • UCLA
  • Kazmeir Allen, RS junior running back (Tulare Union)

    • UNLV
  • Charles Williams, senior running back (Bullard)

    • USC
  • Andrew Vorhees, RS senior offensive lineman (Kingsburg)

    • UTAH
  • Tyrone Young-Smith, senior wide receiver (Edison)

    • WASHINGTON
  • Jalen McMillan, freshman wide receiver (San Joaquin Memorial)

    • WASHINGTON STATE
  • Konnor Gomness, RS sophomore offensive lineman (San Joaquin Memorial)

    • WYOMING
  • Sean Chambers, sophomore quarterback (Kerman)
  • Mathew Posas, RS freshman cornerback (Madera South)

    • Did we miss anyone? What are you most looking forward to in the upcoming season? Let us know by sending an email to stephen.m.hicks@abc.com or a message on Twitter @StephenABC30.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    sportsfresno stateathletescollege football
    Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    COLLEGE FOOTBALL
    Cam Worrell breaks down important plays from Fresno State-Hawaii game
    Chatting with football coach Kalen DeBoer about game against Hawaii
    Bulldog Breakdown: Highlights of Fresno State v Hawaii game
    AP Top 25 college football poll reaction: What's next for each rank...
    TOP STORIES
    Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
    Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
    KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
    Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
    Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
    FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
    Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
    Show More
    Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
    3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
    Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
    1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
    Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
    More TOP STORIES News