fresno state bulldogs

Former Fresno State football coach Darryl Rogers on 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

(AP Image)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Fresno State football coach and player Darryl Rogers will be on the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot, the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday.

Rogers played as a wide receiver for the Bulldogs from 1955-1957 and later became the coach from 1966-1972.

He coached Fresno State to a California Atheltic Association Championship and bowl games in 1968 and 1971.

Rogers finished his coaching tenure with the Bulldogs with a 43-32-1 record, having six winning seasons out of seven. His overall coaching record is 129-84-7.

The 2021 College Football Hall of Fame class is expected to be named in early 2021.

Rogers passed away in July of 2018 at the age of 83.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnocollege footballfresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
Former Fresno State Players Remember HC Bob Bennett
Former Fresno State baseball coach Bob Bennett passes away at 86
Family of Bob Bennett asking for videos of well-wishes for former Fresno St. coach
On this date in Bulldog history: Fresno St. softball wins '98 championship
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested for attempted robbery at downtown Fresno bank
Fight involving 40 people ends in gunfire outside northeast Fresno store
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno, Tulare among CA counties where COVID-19 is most concerning
PG&E pleads guilty to 84 deaths in 2018 Camp Fire
Deputies searching for at-risk, missing 49-year-old man in Fresno Co.
Trump signs executive order on police reform
Show More
Protesters call on City of Fresno to defund police
Fresno Fire may remain understaffed due to budget constraints
Man arrested for robbing Raisin City market at gunpoint
3 people at Fresno State test positive for coronavirus, university says
2 arrested, 1 wanted for carjacking man in southeast Fresno
More TOP STORIES News