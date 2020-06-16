Former Fresno State football coach Darryl Rogers on 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Fresno State football coach and player Darryl Rogers will be on the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot, the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday.Rogers played as a wide receiver for the Bulldogs from 1955-1957 and later became the coach from 1966-1972.He coached Fresno State to a California Atheltic Association Championship and bowl games in 1968 and 1971.Rogers finished his coaching tenure with the Bulldogs with a 43-32-1 record, having six winning seasons out of seven. His overall coaching record is 129-84-7.The 2021 College Football Hall of Fame class is expected to be named in early 2021.Rogers passed away in July of 2018 at the age of 83.