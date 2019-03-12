College student falls to his death from hotel balcony while on Spring Break in Cancun

EMBED <>More Videos

Teen falls from hotel balcony while vacationing in Mexico on Spring Break.

CANCUN, Mexico -- A Michigan college student is dead after falling seven stories from a hotel balcony while in Cancun for Spring Break.

The girlfriend of 19-year-old Ahmed Altaii told police that Altaii had been drinking and taking drugs before he fell and died Sunday.

Witnesses at the hotel say Altaii looked upset earlier in the night.

"We opened our hotel door to see what the noise was and saw him angrily pacing down the hallway and her trying to grab him to get him to sit down," said witness Krystal Herndon.

Authorities are conducting an autopsy and toxicology test to determine what led up to the teen's fall.

According to a recent study, about 50 percent of college students plan Spring Break vacations. Authorities are cracking down hoping to prevent tragedies.

In Corpus Christi, police have boosted security across beaches and roads to avoid drunk driving, even adding heavy fines for overserving alcohol.

In Florida's Miami Beach, police are taking a harder line when it comes to partying. The city has provided an additional $700,000 this year so more officers can be on patrol.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
mexicostudent diesus worldman killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
UC Irvine student died with 0.331 blood-alcohol
Bodycam shows officers save man from burning car
Police investigating officer for forceful takedown of teen
Family of victim injured in Highway 180 crash speaks out
More goats stolen, latest in ongoing Fresno County livestock thefts
Two people killed in head-on crash in Parlier
Show More
Porterville man sentenced to life in prison for killing 3-month-old son
Despite multiple crashes, guardrail on Highway 180 not warranted
Officers diffuse standoff by appearing to disappear
Murder suspect's own words build criminal case in brutal beating
Man hoping for media coverage drives up to Downtown Fresno courthouse
More TOP STORIES News