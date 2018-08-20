WATTS FAMILY MURDER

Colorado father, Christopher Watts, may have strangled his family, according to court documents

EMBED </>More Videos

New court filings suggest the Colorado family victims may have been strangled.

FREDERICK, Colorado --
A Colorado father suspected of killing his pregnant wife and two daughters may have strangled them, according to new court filings.

Chris Watts was arrested on three counts of first degree murder and three counts of tampering with a human body in the deaths of his wife, Shanann, and their two daughters, Bella and Celeste.

Court records show Shanann's body was found on the property of a petroleum company where Chris used to work.

The girls' bodies were found in a tank filled with crude oil for several days.

Chris' attorneys had requested pathologists swab the girls' necks and hands for DNA. They also wanted the coroner's office to look for DNA under their mother's fingernails and hands.

A judge denied the request saying he would not tell the medical examiner's office involved in the case how to do its job, according to KMGH-TV and the Daily Camera newspaper in Boulder.

Meanwhile, a motive has not yet been released in the murders.

Friends of the Watts say the family struggled with debt. The family filed for bankruptcy in June 2015, according to court records.

They were about $70,000 in debt at the time of the bankruptcy filing.

"She mentioned them having problems, Shanann and Chris. It's just heartbreaking and devastating," Darnell Search, a co-worker of Shanann's mom, told WRAL.

Authorities are expected to release an affidavit on Monday explaining why investigators believe Watts killed his family.

RELATED: Friend who says she was the last to see Shanann alive knew something was 'seriously wrong'
EMBED More News Videos

Nickole Atkinson believes she was the last person to see her friend alive, before she and her two daughters were found dead three days later.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Watts family murderu.s. & worldwoman killedmurdercrimechild killedColorado
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News