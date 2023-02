Standup comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is coming to Fresno

Standup comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is coming to Fresno. The "Still Not Canceled" tour is playing at the Save Mart Center on March 23rd at 7 p-m.

The comedian was last in Fresno back in April of 2019.

Dunham is known for his cast of quirky characters, including Bubba J, Peanut, and Walter.

Tickets are on sale now on Ticketmaster, with prices starting at about 50 dollars.