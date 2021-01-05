Education

Community college enrollment numbers down, here's how to register

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some local community colleges are facing a crisis as enrollment numbers aren't where they should be.

Local community colleges are trying to get one message out to the public.

"We need people to enroll," said Fresno City College English Instructor Keith Ford. "We need people to register and come back to school."

Right now, across the State Center Community College District, enrollment numbers are the lowest they've been in years.

"It's a little bit alarming," said Ford. "It's lower this spring than I think it's ever been. We're 16% down overall."

That means some part-time instructors could lose their jobs.

"We have over 1,000 part-time teachers and many of them have had their classes cut because there's no enrollment to give them," added Ford.

Ford has already given up overtime hours to support his part time colleagues.

"That's nothing compared to our part-timers," said Ford. "If they lose their classes a lot of them this is their only income."

Ford says he's worried for his coworkers if things don't change.

"People will lose work and that's been a real concern of mine," said Ford.

There's still time for students to register and with lower enrollment numbers, students will get more one on one time with their instructors.

"If you have the full attention of your professor and they're are only 10 students your going to get a much more personal education this semester," explained Ford.

Registration is still open and staff are encouraging students to register now. They're even holding Extreme Registration events with virtual, one-on-one help this week. Here are the links you need to register for Fresno City College, Reedley College, Clovis Community College and Madera Community College.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnoeducationclovis community college
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds of Fresno firefighters get COVID-19 vaccine
Fresno's iconic Tower Theatre to be sold to church
Fresno sees violent first weekend of 2021
Newsom explains why vaccine rollout is slow going
Fresno Mayor Lee Brand looks back and ahead to what comes next on his last day in office
Tanya Roberts still alive, rep says day after reporting her death
Airbnb community grows in Downtown Fresno
Show More
Local health care workers believe worst is yet to come with COVID-19
CA Congressman Devin Nunes receives highest civilian honor
UK prime minister orders new national coronavirus lockdown
Man shot and killed in central Fresno
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
More TOP STORIES News