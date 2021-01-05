Community college enrollment numbers down, here's how to register

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some local community colleges are facing a crisis as enrollment numbers aren't where they should be.
Local community colleges are trying to get one message out to the public.
"We need people to enroll," said Fresno City College English Instructor Keith Ford. "We need people to register and come back to school."
Right now, across the State Center Community College District, enrollment numbers are the lowest they've been in years.
"It's a little bit alarming," said Ford. "It's lower this spring than I think it's ever been. We're 16% down overall."
That means some part-time instructors could lose their jobs.
"We have over 1,000 part-time teachers and many of them have had their classes cut because there's no enrollment to give them," added Ford.
Ford has already given up overtime hours to support his part time colleagues.
"That's nothing compared to our part-timers," said Ford. "If they lose their classes a lot of them this is their only income."
Ford says he's worried for his coworkers if things don't change.
"People will lose work and that's been a real concern of mine," said Ford.
There's still time for students to register and with lower enrollment numbers, students will get more one on one time with their instructors.
"If you have the full attention of your professor and they're are only 10 students your going to get a much more personal education this semester," explained Ford.
Registration is still open and staff are encouraging students to register now. They're even holding Extreme Registration events with virtual, one-on-one help this week. Here are the links you need to register for Fresno City College, Reedley College, Clovis Community College and Madera Community College.
