Decorated WWII pilot honored in Central Valley

Col. Bud Anderson is famous enough to have his own statue in his hometown of Auburn.And at 95, he still knows how to arrive. From the 1941 Beechcraft to a waiting 1941 Cadillac, the guest of honor at Saturday's ceremony had a smooth ride to an adoring crowd.The local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association brought the colonel to Fresno for a luncheon to honor his service. He says the crowd in the Valley gave him the best reception of his life.While he's a modest man, Colonel Anderson has a few war stories to tell. Most of them are written in his book,, which flew off the shelves Saturday.