16th Annual Freedom Run to benefit Central Valley veterans

People put on their most festive attire and dashed to the finish line for the 16th Annual Freedom Run.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
From red white and blue hats to patriotic shirts, people put on their most festive attire and dashed to the finish line for the 16th Annual Freedom Run.

"My absolutely patriotic hat, is an absolute party cities most fabulous hat," said participant Paul Ronshausen.

The event brought together people of all ages to Woodward Park to celebrate America's independence by running four miles on the fourth.

"Go, go, go run all the way to the finish line."

"We really are excited for this middle of the week run where people are looking for something to do in the mornings so then they don't feel guilty when they're eating all those hotdogs later," said Sierra Express Running Club Board of Directors Courtney Marmolejo.

For some it was a family affair, Sarah Vondolteren and her son Jackson both did the run.

She says it was the perfect mother-son bonding time.

"Can you give me a high five, yeah!"

They even got to take home some bling.

"I'm so glad that he got a metal and running through the finish line with the flags just felt so good," said Sarah Vondolteren.

All proceeds from the event go towards the Central Valley Honor Flight, which takes veterans on a trip to Washington D.C.

Benefiting 69-year-old Vietnam vet Edward Borjas who served in the air force for four years.

He sprinted through the course while wearing multiple flags on his back to honor all those who've served.

"I enjoy running with people that believe in the USA and it is a great country every time I can show my respect for it and for my fellow Americans that have died for our freedom. I'll do it," said Borjas.

It was all put together by the Sierra Challenge Express Running Club.

They say it has grown significantly over the years and they hope even more people continue to celebrate our freedom through their fun run.
