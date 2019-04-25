art

2 Valley high schools are competing in Vans Custom Culture contest to help fund school art programs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Check out the creative kicks!

Shoes designed by students at Porterville High School and Sierra Vista High School in Dinuba are in the running to win a competition that could help fund their school's art program.

The Valley schools are two of the top 50 schools in the Vans Custom Culture contest.

The nationwide contest aims to inspire youth creativity and self-expression through the arts while making an impact in the community.

The top 5 schools with the most public votes will move up to the final round and a chance to win $75,000 for the school's art education program.

If you want to help out, you can vote here every day until May 3.
