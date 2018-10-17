2018 marks record breaking attendance at the Big Fresno Fair

It was another record breaker at the Big Fresno Fair.More than 632,000 visitors stopped by the fair this year over its 12-day run.The Fair's Board of Directors released those numbers yesterday touting the fair broke an attendance record.The number of visitors was up 3.8 percent over last year.You were a huge part of the fair's success.Your donations to the Save Mart and FoodMaxx "Feed the Need" Food Drive collected more than 88,000pounds of food.That's 10,000 pounds more than last year.Planning is already underway for next year's Big Fresno Fair, which will run October second through the 14th.2019 will mark the Fair's 136th year.