BIG FRESNO FAIR

2018 marks record breaking attendance at the Big Fresno Fair

EMBED </>More Videos

Record breaking attendance at the Big Fresno Fair

It was another record breaker at the Big Fresno Fair.

More than 632,000 visitors stopped by the fair this year over its 12-day run.

The Fair's Board of Directors released those numbers yesterday touting the fair broke an attendance record.

The number of visitors was up 3.8 percent over last year.

You were a huge part of the fair's success.

Your donations to the Save Mart and FoodMaxx "Feed the Need" Food Drive collected more than 88,000pounds of food.

That's 10,000 pounds more than last year.

Planning is already underway for next year's Big Fresno Fair, which will run October second through the 14th.

2019 will mark the Fair's 136th year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsbig fresno fairFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BIG FRESNO FAIR
Firefighters creating memories for children with disabilities at Big Fresno Fair
Hundreds pack Paul Paul Theatre to hear motivational speaker Nic Vujicic
FFA student donating $30k raised at Big Fresno Fair livestock auction to support veterans
Safety remains number one priority for Big Fresno Fair officials and Fresno Police
More big fresno fair
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Two female African elephants arrive to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo
Valley's Children's ,City of Merced working on opening specialty care facility
Lowell Elementary School hosts Junior Fire Marshal Day
Central Valley Blue Star Moms collecting donations for Remember the Troops Package Drive
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Man accused of killing daughter-in-law's parents found incompetent by doctor
Northbound Highway 99 closures to come for emergency repairs to Applegate overpass
VIDEO: Women fighting outside Fresno courthouse leads to one arrest
CDC: 127 cases of child paralysis in 22 states under investigation
Nick Kauls' accused killer facing new felony charges for robbery before the murder
Puppeteer who played Big Bird retires after almost 50 years on 'Sesame Street'
CHP looking for truck driver as person of interest in 405 Fwy crash
3 dead after crash caused by drunk driver on Highway 99
Show More
Two female African elephants arrive to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo
'I don't forgive this woman': Black boy wrongly accused of grabbing white woman
U.S. airman killed in training exercise in Ukraine confirmed from 144th Fighter Wing in Fresno
Uber driver accused of kidnapping, assaulting passenger
Motorcyclist killed after high speed chase and crash in Central Fresno
More News