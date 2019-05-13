events

Comics and brews? 2019 Comic Crawl is this weekend in the Tower District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Geeks assemble!

Saturday is National Geek Pride Day, and the Fresno Zombie Society is giving you a chance to celebrate.

The 2019 Comic Crawl will be held in the Tower District.

Those who want to participate are encouraged to dress as any superhero, villain or action character of their choosing.

Although costumes are encouraged, a geeky shirt will do just fine.

Wristbands for the crawl are $5 in advance. You have a chance to taste brews from 12 participating bars.

The event starts at 7:30 p.m.
