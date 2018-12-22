24th annual Community Christmas party brings toys to thousands of kids

Multiple churches and organizations in the Central Valley joined forces Saturday morning to make Christmas happen for thousands of kids.The 24th annual Community Christmas party for Fresno refugees took place at the Fresno Inter-denominational Refugee Ministries campus in Central Fresno.The FIRM gave out 1,500 toys to low income children and their families.Organizer Zach Darrah says the event was made possible with the help of the community."I think that is one of the things that makes Fresno a very special place is that we are able to come together whether it's different faiths different backgrounds, different ethnicity, whatever it might be to come together to serve the community," said Darrah.Close to 300 jackets were also given out to families.But one of the biggest surprises was Santa and Mrs. Claus who were both there to take pictures with the kids.