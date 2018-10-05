ABC30 COMMUNITY

29th Annual Civil War Revisited at Kearney Park

Engage with the past at the 29th Annual Civil War Revisited at Kearney Park in Fresno County.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Public battle re-enactments happen daily on Saturday, October 20 and Sunday, October 21 where you can see Union and Confederate cavalry units and experience the sound of cannon fire. Before or after watching a battle you can experience life in the 1860s by exploring the military encampments and the civilian town, taking a carriage ride, or meeting period artisans and entertainers.

The Camp Night on Saturday offers dinner and dancing, while Time Travelers' Education Days on Thursday and Friday offer local students the opportunity to experience history.

For more information on the event, visit the Fresno Historical Society's website.

ABC30 is a proud sponsor of the Civil War Revisited, which is presented by the Fresno Historical Society in partnership with the American Civil War Association.



