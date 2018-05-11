2nd annual motorcycle run being held to honor fallen officer and give back to the community

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3459900" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The 2nd annual Rod Lucas Bike Run is doing more than just remembering Lucas-- it's also helping change the lives of students.

A fallen Fresno County officer is being honored through a motorcycle run Saturday. Sergeant Rod Lucas lost his life in 2016 when he was shot while on the job.The 2nd annual Rod Lucas Bike Run is doing more than just remembering Lucas-- it's also helping change the lives of students. All proceeds gathered at the event go to the Memorial Scholarship Fund.It starts at the Fresno Harley in Northwest Fresno and takes you to Lost Lake.If you want to join it is $35 for a single rider and $45 for a couple. Bikes take off at 9:15 this Saturday.