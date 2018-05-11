FRESNO COUNTY

2nd annual motorcycle run being held to honor fallen officer and give back to the community

EMBED </>More Videos

A fallen Fresno County officer is being honored through a motorcycle run Saturday. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A fallen Fresno County officer is being honored through a motorcycle run Saturday. Sergeant Rod Lucas lost his life in 2016 when he was shot while on the job.

The 2nd annual Rod Lucas Bike Run is doing more than just remembering Lucas-- it's also helping change the lives of students. All proceeds gathered at the event go to the Memorial Scholarship Fund.


It starts at the Fresno Harley in Northwest Fresno and takes you to Lost Lake.

If you want to join it is $35 for a single rider and $45 for a couple. Bikes take off at 9:15 this Saturday.

EMBED More News Videos

The 2nd annual Rod Lucas Bike Run is doing more than just remembering Lucas-- it's also helping change the lives of students.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsmotorcyclesfresno countyfresnogood newsFresno CountyFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO COUNTY
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Big Fresno Fair carnival rides and food vendors go through inspections
Missing Parlier man found, back with his family
Local law enforcement credits Federal program with helping offset state sentencing laws
More fresno county
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News