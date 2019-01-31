3 local issues that got Fresno talking on Twitter

A Fresno couple on furlough got to be on Jimmy Kimmel's show last night - and he even gave them a surprise gift. pic.twitter.com/XckJsBrtLZ— ABC30 Fresno (@ABC30) January 16, 2019
It was a hit on social media, with ABC30's story becoming one of the most-liked and -shared local tweets among Fresno's Twitter users. But tweets from people in the city -- over 220,000 of them between Jan. 21 and Jan. 27 -- ran the gamut from the MLK parade, happenings in schools, and local crime.
It can be hard to make sense of the sometimes chaotic stream of information on Twitter, so Hoodline analyzed data from Fresno's Twitter users to identify which local events, issues and curiosities got people most interested last week.
Tweets around the city's MLK Day parade were amplified over 175 times by Fresno residents alone, including this event at Wawona School:
Students at Wawona School gathered on Martin Luther King Jr. Day for a “day on, not a day off” in honor of the civil rights leader. Students, staff and families tied fleece blankets to present to the Sheriff’s Department, wrote cards for veterans and created an MLK mural. pic.twitter.com/tH8sSBq7Rb— Fresno Unified (@fresnounified) January 21, 2019
And on the topic of schools, if you're looking for a job, Fresno Unified is hiring teachers. The city also mourned the loss of a longtime school administrator.
Fresno came together for furloughed federal workers, with the Central California SPCA offering free pet food for federal workers, an area gas station giving free fill-ups, and the Valley food bank stepping up as well.
Food banks have come to the rescue of federal employees struggling to put food on the table for their families. FULL STORY: https://t.co/9dgFWKyi9Y pic.twitter.com/5bqwC4Bwyi— ABC30 Fresno (@ABC30) January 24, 2019
Tweets about public safety spurred about 100 replies and retweets among Fresno's Twitter users, including this from the sheriff's office:
@FresnoSheriff Detectives Arrest Woman for Murdering 84 Year Old Man https://t.co/0kWFuaEPBq pic.twitter.com/TOggTtTYhR— Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) January 21, 2019
What else captured the attention of Fresno's tweeters last week?
Buchanan High School's wrestling domination:
Another fun night of high school wrestling in the Central Valley for the @BuchananEmpire @Selma_Wrestling "Battle of the Bears."— Nick King (@KingKMPH) January 23, 2019
#3 in the state Selma brought a lot of energy, but #1 Buchanan again showed it's simply on another level, winning 44-14. pic.twitter.com/TsnUBiDkP9
A Fresno County deputy helping a woman across Fulton Street:
A heartwarming moment between a Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy and a woman was all caught on camera, as the Deputy was spotted helping her across Fulton Street in Downtown Fresno.— FOX26 News (@KMPHFOX26) January 17, 2019
(Video Courtesy: Rob Sepulveda pic.twitter.com/8bJGRiRQF4
A benefit for a teen with a spinal cord injury:
Failed flip severs 13-year-old's spinal cord; Buchanan HS raises money to help family https://t.co/cRDUS8VdEY— ABC30 Fresno (@ABC30) January 23, 2019
And over 150 local tweeters agreed with @KingKMPH: the Fresno State marching band drummer nails it in this video:
Things that are great today: the @FSBMB playing Crazy Train during halftime of the women's basketball game.— Nick King (@KingKMPH) January 20, 2019
I'm not going to say who my favorite person here is, but it's the drummer. pic.twitter.com/tiP6Zv8C6E