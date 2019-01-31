COMMUNITY & EVENTS

3 local issues that got Fresno talking on Twitter

Photo: @FresnoBee/Twitter

By Hoodline
In the closing days of the government shutdown last week, a furloughed Fresno couple had a prime-time moment.

It was a hit on social media, with ABC30's story becoming one of the most-liked and -shared local tweets among Fresno's Twitter users. But tweets from people in the city -- over 220,000 of them between Jan. 21 and Jan. 27 -- ran the gamut from the MLK parade, happenings in schools, and local crime.

It can be hard to make sense of the sometimes chaotic stream of information on Twitter, so Hoodline analyzed data from Fresno's Twitter users to identify which local events, issues and curiosities got people most interested last week.

Tweets around the city's MLK Day parade were amplified over 175 times by Fresno residents alone, including this event at Wawona School:


And on the topic of schools, if you're looking for a job, Fresno Unified is hiring teachers. The city also mourned the loss of a longtime school administrator.

Fresno came together for furloughed federal workers, with the Central California SPCA offering free pet food for federal workers, an area gas station giving free fill-ups, and the Valley food bank stepping up as well.


Tweets about public safety spurred about 100 replies and retweets among Fresno's Twitter users, including this from the sheriff's office:


What else captured the attention of Fresno's tweeters last week?

Buchanan High School's wrestling domination:

A Fresno County deputy helping a woman across Fulton Street:


A benefit for a teen with a spinal cord injury:


And over 150 local tweeters agreed with @KingKMPH: the Fresno State marching band drummer nails it in this video:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineFresno
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Orloff Jewelers holding fundraiser to benefit Animal Compassion Team
Downtown Visalia kicks off week long fundraiser to benefit businesses destroyed by fire
'All-Breed Dog Show' coming to Fresno Fairgrounds this weekend
Fresno State now home to Portuguese Beyond Borders Institute
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Restaurant owner won't serve customers wearing MAGA hats
Citywide gang sweep leads to 76 felony arrests in 10 days
January storms push Sierra Nevada snowpack to 98 percent
EXCLUSIVE: PG&E CEO refuses to answer ABC7's questions after court appearance
Goodell mentions missed call during Rams-Saints NFC game
Visalia woman arrested; found in possession of meth and black tar heroin
Nursing assistant accused of sexually assaulting patient
Roger Clemens' son, godson accusing bar bouncer of assault
Show More
Long Beach hospital dumps woman outside locked care facility, daughter says
Cease and desist letter given to FUSD regarding student scuffle with trustee
Suspects break into Visalia woman's home, tie her up, steal her car
Fresno educator gets prison for molesting special needs 10-year-old
Patients in Northwest measles outbreak traveled to Hawaii
More News