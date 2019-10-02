30th Annual Civil War Revisited at Kearney Park

Ladies Tea and 1860s Fashion Talk

Expanded Kids Camp

Lunch with Lincoln offered on mansion veranda from 11am-2pm daily

Lady of the Mansion grounds walking tour held at 2PM daily.

Civil War Revisited, which is presented by the Fresno Historical Society in partnership with the American Civil War Association.





FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Take a step back in time and get a living history lesson! The 30th Annual Civil War Revisited is October 19-20. Fresno Historical Society in partnership with American Civil War Association will transform Kearney Park. Hundreds of reenactors, period craftspersons and actors portraying historical figures are coming together to give you an educational living history event. It's the largest of its kind west of the Mississippi. Enjoy food, demonstrations and take in the battle reenactments.