30th Annual Fresno Reel Pride LGBTQ Film Festival in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of the largest and oldest film festivals of its kind in the nation is happening this week in Fresno.

The 30th Annual Fresno Reel Pride LGBTQ Film Festival kicks off Wednesday in the Tower District.

From comedies to documentaries, the theme of the festival is "Films For Everyone."

You can buy individual tickets at the Tower Theatre or buy a festival pass to see as many of the dozens of movies as you can catch.

The film festival runs through Sunday.

ABC30 is a sponsor of the Reel Pride festival.
