KIDS DAY

31st Annual Kids Day Ambassador Sammy Leal

Sammy Leal already spent much of her life at Valley Children's hospital, her journey there began when she was just over a year old.

By
Sammy Leal already spent much of her life at Valley Children's hospital, her journey there began when she was just over a year old.

After a few doctor visits, Sammy was diagnosed with a genetic disorder called neurofibromatosis type one. An MRI revealed the disorder had caused a tumor behind her right eye.

Sammy tried to keep a smile on her face through chemotherapy treatments, she's had seizures, nerve damage and lost reflex response. NF1 not only caused the tumor behind her eye, doctors then found a tumor in her brain, which meant more chemo.

Back in January, Sammy finished her last round of chemo and is happy to be done. But the family knows the journey is not over just yet, they are glad Valley Children's is here to help.
