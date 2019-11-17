pageant

4 young women take home titles at Miss Merced County pageant

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four bright and talented young women are now title holders after a pageant at El Capitan High School in Merced.

Kylie Pastori was crowned Miss Merced County 2020. Additional prize winners were Bianca Trinidade, who earned the title of Miss Merced County's Outstanding Teen; Cristina Bequer, who was chosen as Miss Yosemite Valley; and Jenna Holt who was crowned Miss Sierra Nevada.

The winners earned scholarship money and will go on to compete in the Miss California and Miss California's Outstanding Teen pageants in Fresno in June.

Congrats to all of the winners!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmerced countymerced countycommunitypageant
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PAGEANT
Woman in wheelchair looks to win Miss North Carolina pageant
Miss CA pageant booms business in Fresno
Former beauty queen found dead in Mexico City hotel
Former Miss Texas USA and Miss Universe Chelsi Smith dies at 45
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Intensified search after car, video show missing Orosi woman in Pine Flat Lake area
Homicide investigation underway in southeast Fresno Sunday morning
Police search for 2 gunmen after drive-by injures woman in northwest Fresno
Arsonist arrested for setting fire to Gustine patrol car, police say
Free health, dental clinic underway at Manchester Center
Flames destroy part of vacant southeast Fresno home
Sen. Bernie Sanders dines at Lime Lite in Fresno during campaign stop
Show More
Caught on Camera: Kerman Police searching for tailgate thieves
Trump grants controversial pardon to 2 military members
Body discovered in central Fresno canal, police say
Black Eyed Peas star accuses fllght attendant of racism
5 Democratic candidates participate in Los Angeles forum
More TOP STORIES News