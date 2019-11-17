4 young women take home titles at Miss Merced County pageant

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four bright and talented young women are now title holders after a pageant at El Capitan High School in Merced.Kylie Pastori was crowned Miss Merced County 2020. Additional prize winners were Bianca Trinidade, who earned the title of Miss Merced County's Outstanding Teen; Cristina Bequer, who was chosen as Miss Yosemite Valley; and Jenna Holt who was crowned Miss Sierra Nevada.The winners earned scholarship money and will go on to compete in the Miss California and Miss California's Outstanding Teen pageants in Fresno in June.Congrats to all of the winners!