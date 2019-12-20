events

43 officers honored for going above and beyond the call of duty

FRENSO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Special honors Thursday for dozens of members of the Fresno Police Department.

The department took time to honor 43 officers who went above and beyond the call of duty.

The awards ranged from recovering firearms to saving lives.

The officers themselves will tell you the awards are nice but they're just doing their job.

"Some of the officers put their own lives in danger in order to save another," said Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall.

Hall presided over his first major commendation awards ceremony at City Hall.

"Officer Salas observed an SUV exiting the freeway lose control and drive into the canal," said Hall.

Officer Martin Salas received a Lifesaving Medal with Valor for his actions on April 16th, 2018.

Salas ran along the canal bank and calmed the driver down. Salas can't swim but he helped form a human chain to save the 19-year-old.

"I told him you need to get on the roof because it's the highest point on the vehicle at the time. I was able to help get him out with the assistance of a few other citizens," said Salas.

Officers Daniel Fink and Brand Lyon were also involved in a canal rescue.

They assisted at a shooting call at the Parks at Fig Garden Apartment complex in April.

A 17-year-old girl trapped on top of a car told them she couldn't swim.

"We're both K9 officers so he grabbed a 50-foot leash. I had climbed down the ladder while he was holding onto my belt and threw the leash to her. She was able to tie it to herself and then with Officer Fink's help, we pulled her through the water and then onto the embankment," Officer Brandon Lyon.

The girl was saved but she lost her sister in that shooting.

Officers Bret Hutchins, Rebekah Wells, Alana Williams and Joshua Weskamp also received Lifesaving Medals for Valor.

They took a domestic violence suspect into custody and helped people evacuate an apartment building he set on fire.
