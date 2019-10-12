fresno state

Volunteers plant 48 new trees at Fresno State memorial

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's campus is a little greener thanks to volunteers who planted 48 new trees at the Submarine Veterans Memorial, the first memorial on a university campus to honor lost submarines and crew members in 2002.

It's still the only known memorial on a college campus west of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis.

Some trees planted near the memorial replaced others that weren't doing well and the new trees from Tree Fresno should be water efficient.

"This is the second of six different plantings and it falls right in line with Tree Fresno's mission of transforming the San Joaquin Valley with trees, greenways and beautiful landscapes," said Mona Cummings, CEO of Tree Fresno.

Members of the local U.S. Submarine Veteran held a special military ceremony after planting the trees, and the Fresno State Air Force ROTC unit presented colors.
