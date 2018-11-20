4th annual ‘Santa Claus Lane’ opens Friday in Clovis

The 4th annual "Santa Claus Lane" Christmas light show in Clovis opens on Friday.Neighbors say this year will be bigger and better than last year with 37 homes decorated in synchronized lights this year set to a brand new holiday music light show.You can drive or walk the lane.Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be there to take pictures with the kids.And if you're hungry there will also be food trucks with tacos, burritos and bacon-wrapped hot dogs, along with some of the best cinnamon rolls in the Valley.It all gets underway Friday night starting at 6 p.m.Santa Claus Lane is located at 3116 Indianapolis Avenue in Clovis between Gettysburg and Locan.