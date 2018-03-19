5,000 books donated to the children of Tulare County

A gift presented to students in the South Valley will go a long way in helping a successful literacy program.ABC 30's General Manager, Dan Adams, was in Woodlake this morning, announcing the donation of 5,000 to the United Way of Tulare County."We hope the children of Woodlake and Tulare County will enjoy the magic of storytelling," said Adams.The donation is part of Disney's Magic of Storytelling campaign which inspires imagination and a lifelong love of reading.2,000 books were given to Woodlake schools today. Another 3,000 will be distributed around Tulare County, in the form of little libraries, where students can exchange an old book for a new one.Rosemary Caso, the Executive Director of the United Way of Tulare County explains the goal of the program, "Our goal is to make sure that these students go home with a book and sit down with their parents, or sit down with their grandparents and read."Disney will donate up to a million books to children in need through the non-profit called First Book.