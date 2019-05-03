festival

5,000 butterflies to be released at Mariposa Butterfly Festival

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People living in the Sierra Foothills are getting ready to celebrate the beauty of butterflies this weekend.

The Mariposa Butterfly festival is this Saturday and Sunday.

It will feature food, an artisan fair, live music and a petting zoo.

The event will be located where Highways 140 and 49 meet.

The fun starts Saturday at 9:45 a.m. with a parade - and a skydiving team soaring through the skies.

Click here to find a full schedule of events.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmariposa countyfestival
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FESTIVAL
Hip hop music festival ends after massive fire at beach
Fresh fruit, festivals and farmers markets: Fresno County Fruit Trail 2019 kicks off
Grizzly Fest promoters call event a success despite losing money
Fans from beyond the Valley come to Fresno for Grizzly Fest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News