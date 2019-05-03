5,000 butterflies to be released at Mariposa Butterfly Festival

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People living in the Sierra Foothills are getting ready to celebrate the beauty of butterflies this weekend.
The Mariposa Butterfly festival is this Saturday and Sunday.
It will feature food, an artisan fair, live music and a petting zoo.
The event will be located where Highways 140 and 49 meet.
The fun starts Saturday at 9:45 a.m. with a parade - and a skydiving team soaring through the skies.
