55TH annual Memorial Day services draws big crowd at Fresno Memorial Gardens

Families at Fresno Memorial Gardens renewed a promise to never forget the lives of loved ones lost. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Stars and stripes for as far as the eye could see on the avenue of flags.

Families at Fresno Memorial Gardens renewed a promise to never forget the lives of loved ones lost.

"Who are these individuals we pause to honor and praise? They're ordinary human beings just like us but what they accomplished was extraordinary," said U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps Seaman Josten Hernandez.

The ceremony included the traditional laying of the wreaths by both the young and old.

A new shade structure kept visitors out of the sun this year.

Sgt. Brian burry asked them to share the true meaning of Memorial Day.



"Think of it this way. Five weeks from now, the 4th of July Independence Day celebration wouldn't be much of a celebration if it weren't for the efforts and sacrifices of so many brave Americans," said Vietnam Veteran Sgt. Brian Burry.

Many came to reflect upon those sacrifices. The lessons were not lost on the younger generation.

Many of them played vital roles in the service. They will help ensure the fallen are never forgotten.

"They and their families and I underline "families," gave America the most precious thing they had and that's their last full measure of devotion," said Fresno Rep. Jim Costa.

Memorial Day serves as a solemn reminder all gave some but some gave all.
